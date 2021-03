Workers unload 1.5 million doses of the Chinese-made Coronavac vaccine at Carrasco International Airport in Montevideo on Tuesday, 16 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

More than 1.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Chinese drug maker Sinovac arrived Tuesday in the Uruguayan capital.

The chartered Latam airlines flight carrying the second shipment of the CoronaVac vaccine landed at Carrasco International Airport outside Montevideo shortly after mid-day.