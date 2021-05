Precandidate for the National Party Jorge Larranaga (c) casts his vote during primary elections in Montevideo, Uruguay, 01 June 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Franco

National Party's presidential candidate Luis Alberto Lacalle (R) and vice presidential candidate Jorge Larranaga wave to their followers as they celebrate in Montevideo, Uruguay on 25 October 2009, after the announcement of a second round in November. EPA-EFE FILE/IVAN FRANCO

Uruguay's interior minister Jorge Larrañaga died Saturday at the age of 64, according to the country's president, Luis Lacalle Pour.

"Jorge Larrañaga passed away. Very hard! I learned to love and respect him. He was loving even in the harshness of battle. We competed, we cooperated, we respected each other. He was in his prime. RIP," the leader wrote on Twitter.