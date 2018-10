Activists celebrate after the Parliament passed the new Integral law for Trans People, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Montevideo, Oct 19 (efe-epa). - Uruguay's Chamber of Representatives on Friday approved the Comprehensive Law for Transgenders, which will put in place measures to combat discrimination and guarantee rights such as access to work, housing and surgery.

After receiving the endorsement of the Senate, the Chamber of Representatives gave the green light to the law, with 66 votes out of 88, with members of the ruling coalition and the opposition voting in favor.