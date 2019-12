Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou (c.) unveils on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, the makeup of his Cabinet - 11 men and two women - starting March 1, 2020, when he becomes head of state for the 2020-2025 term. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou (l.), seen here with Vice President-elect Beatriz Argimon, unveils on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, the makeup of his Cabinet - 11 men and two women - starting March 1, 2020, when he becomes head of state for the 2020-2025 term. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou (c.) unveils on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, the makeup of his Cabinet - 11 men and two women - starting March 1, 2020, when he becomes head of state for the 2020-2025 term. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou (c.) unveils on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, the makeup of his Cabinet - 11 men and two women - starting March 1, 2020, when he becomes head of state for the 2020-2025 term. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President-elect Luis Lacalle Pou unveiled this Monday the makeup of his Cabinet starting March 1, 2020, when he becomes head of state for the 2020-2025 term.

Lacalle Pou, of the center-right National Party (PN), chose a downtown Montevideo hotel to display the official photo of those he has chosen for his "government of action," as he called it.