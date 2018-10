Montevideo, Oct 29.- Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez offered congratulations Monday to far-right lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro on his victory in Brazil's presidential runoff. EPA- EFE/Sarah Yáñez-Richards

"I want to express, on behalf of the national government and on my own, recognition of - and greetings to - the president-elect of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro," the center-left head of state told a press conference.