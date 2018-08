Photograph showing Diego Olivera, the head of the National Drugs Council, during a conference in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 8,2018. EPA-EFE/Uruguayan President's Office

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez on Wednesday met with a task force led by Diego Olivera, the head of the National Drugs Council, and Ricardo Bernardi, representative of the National School of Medicine, to advance prevention and risk reduction efforts.

Olivera said that future debates will focus on the issue of alcohol and psychoactive drug consumption in order to prevent abuse, as well as to foster harm and risk reduction strategies.