The Environment Minister of Uruguay, Eneida de León, Aug. 21 2018, at the opening of the Latin America and Caribean Climate Week in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA- EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay is seeking to deal with the problem of climate change with a regional approach, the country's environment minister said here Tuesday during the launch of Latin American and Caribbean Climate Week.

"I feel that the region isn't as united as it should be, having the same problems, like financing, to fight climate change," Eneida de Leon told reporters after the opening ceremony.