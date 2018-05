Photograph showing resident UN Development Program representative Mireia Villar during an event launching a project aimed at encouraging an "sustainable and efficient urban mobility system" in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

Photograph showing resident UN Development Program representative Mireia Villar during an event launching a project aimed at encouraging an "sustainable and efficient urban mobility system" in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fabiana Fourcade

The Uruguayan government on Thursday launched a project aimed at creating a "much more reliable and sustainable" urban transport system using electrical technology in this capital.

Resident UN Development Program representative Mireia Villar told EFE that she supports the actions taken by Uruguay's Industry, Energy and Mining Ministry in a joint effort with the Environment Ministry, which "emphasize" participation by the private sector.