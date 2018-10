Montevideo, Oct 23 (EFE).- The Uruguayan government and the United Nations are looking to "open the doors" to the country's companies to have an opportunity to offer goods and services to UN agencies. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Montevideo, Oct 23 (EFE).- Industry Minister Carolina Cosse during an opening of a two-day seminar in Montevideo Tuesday. epa-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

The Uruguayan government and the United Nations are looking to "open the doors" to the country's companies to give them an opportunity to offer goods and services to UN agencies.

Industry Minister Carolina Cosse made the announcement during the opening of a two-day seminar in Montevideo on Tuesday.