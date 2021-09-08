Crewmembers of Indonesian fishing vessels operating in Uruguayan waters receive anti-Covid vaccine shots at the port of Montevideo on Sept. 7, 2021. EFE/Raul Martinez

About 250 crewmembers from foreign fishing vessels currently in Uruguayan waters were inoculated with the first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine in the port of Montevideo on Tuesday.