Uruguayan Vice President and President of the Uruguayan General Assembly Lucia Topolansky (C) greets members of the Chinese delegation, at the Legislative Palace, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Oct. 29, 2018. Topolansky met a Chinese delegation to discuss bilateral cooperation and relations. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguayan Vice President Lucia Topolansky met here Monday with a delegation from the Chinese national legislature to consolidate a "comprehensive and profound" relationship between the two nations.

The delegation, headed by the vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's National Congress, Hao Mingjin, was received at the Legislative Palace in Montevideo by Topolansky, who is also speaker of Uruguay's parliament.