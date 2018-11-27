Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa tells reporters on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, that his country faces a difficult decision as it weighs a request for political asylum from Peruvian former President Alan Garcia, who is under investigation for corruption. EFE-EPA/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's foreign minister said Tuesday that his country faces a difficult decision as it weighs a request for political asylum from Peruvian former President Alan Garcia, who is under investigation for corruption.

"Uruguay did what it had to do and accepted the plea for asylum, because an ex-president came knocking on the door of the embassy...and said: 'I come to ask for asylum because they're after me.' Uruguay, turning to an honorable tradition that goes back many years, said 'come in,'" Rodolfo Nin Novoa recounted.