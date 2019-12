Cows get milked in the robotic dairy at Uruguay's La Estanzuela on Dec. 4, 2019, where creating and distributing technology for agriculture, stockbreeding and dairy production have constituted its mission since it was founded in 1914. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

View of the robotic dairy at Uruguay's La Estanzuela on Dec. 4, 2019, where creating and distributing technology for agriculture, stockbreeding and dairy production have constituted its mission since it was founded in 1914. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

Cows head for the robotic dairy at Uruguay's La Estanzuela on Dec. 4, 2019, where creating and distributing technology for agriculture, stockbreeding and dairy production have constituted its mission since it was founded in 1914. EFE-EPA/Santiago Carbone

More than 100 years of history and a current focus on agricultural research, old period buildings and modern laboratories cover a corner of Uruguay dedicated to the farming, where the work done has repercussions across the entire continent.

Creating and distributing technology for agriculture, stockbreeding and dairy production are what La Estanzuela has been all about since it was founded in 1914 with the commitment to constantly improve crops and the production of basic seeds.