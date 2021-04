A photo provided by an acrobat with Uruguayan circus company Circo Tranzat, Juan Carlos Muñoz, who due to a lack of live shows during the pandemic started a company in Montevideo that provides high-rise pruning services. EFE/Personal Archive of Juan Carlos Muñoz

A photo provided by Uruguayan recording artist Lucia "Rodra" Rodriguez, who began making and selling T-shirts during the pandemic due to a lack of live shows. EFE/Alina Viera/ Personal Archive of Lucia "Rodra" Rodriguez

The technical director of Uruguayan alternative rock band El Cuarteto de Nos, Juan Falcone, works on 22 April 2021 as a blacksmith, a trade he was forced to take up during the pandemic. EFE/Federico Anfitti

Thunderous applause, whistles of approval, tours, festivals.

That entire scene seems part of the distant past, but it once provided employment for hundreds of Uruguayan artists, producers and technicians who now must reinvent themselves during the pandemic.