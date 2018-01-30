Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez meets with representatives of the rural agricultural sector in Montevideo on Jan. 29, 2018. EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez met on Monday with representatives of the rural agricultural sectors to announce measures "to be implemented immediately" that will begin to resolve the conflict with farmers that erupted in early January.

After meeting behind closed doors at the presidential residence for some 90 minutes, Vazquez announced, among other policies, extended fuel price reductions for small and medium-sized farmers to address "the main relevant difficulties" being suffered by dairy, rice and fruit and vegetable producers.