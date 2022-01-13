A nurse shows one of the books that children can receive after getting their Covid vaccinations at a health center in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 12, 2022. EFE/Alejandro Prieto

With a new book in one hand and an ice cream treat in the other, dozens of relieved children are leaving the Covid vaccination center at the Pereira Rossell Hospital Center in Montevideo, where colorful cartoon characters hold their attention while they wait for the sometimes-dreaded jab.