With a new book in one hand and an ice cream treat in the other, dozens of relieved children are leaving the Covid vaccination center at the Pereira Rossell Hospital Center in Montevideo, where colorful cartoon characters hold their attention while they wait for the sometimes-dreaded jab.
Uruguayan kids get books, ice cream after receiving Covid vaccinations
A girl receives her Covid vaccination at a health center in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 12, 2022. EFE/Alejandro Prieto
Children wait to get their Covid vaccinations at a health center in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 12, 2022. EFE/Alejandro Prieto
A nurse shows one of the books that children can receive after getting their Covid vaccinations at a health center in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Jan. 12, 2022. EFE/Alejandro Prieto