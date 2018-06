Demonstrators participate in a march organized by Uruguay's main labor federation, the PIT-CNT, in Montevideo, Uruguay, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguay's main labor federation, the PIT-CNT, mobilized on Thursday to press the government to allocate more resources to health and education for the next budget.

This was a "formidable act" to defend democratic development and demand that Uruguay become a "productive country" with social justice, PIT-CNT chief Fernando Pereira told reporters after thousands of people gathered to listen to speeches by union leaders.