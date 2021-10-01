By Alejandro Prieto
Montevideo, Sep 30 (EFE). What would see if we used a microscope to examine the skin of a beach-goer basking in the sun?
From the beach to the microscope: Uruguayan scientists go after skin cancer
Researcher Andres Kamaid talks to Efe at the Institut Pasteur in Montevideo on 27 September 2021. EFE/ Federico Anfitti
Researcher Andres Kamaid talks to Efe in his lab at the Institut Pasteur in Montevideo on 27 September 2021. EFE/Federico Anfitti
By Alejandro Prieto
Montevideo, Sep 30 (EFE). What would see if we used a microscope to examine the skin of a beach-goer basking in the sun?