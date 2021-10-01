Researcher Andres Kamaid talks to Efe in his lab at the Institut Pasteur in Montevideo on 27 September 2021. EFE/Federico Anfitti

From the beach to the microscope: Uruguayan scientists go after skin cancer

By Alejandro Prieto

Montevideo, Sep 30 (EFE). What would see if we used a microscope to examine the skin of a beach-goer basking in the sun?