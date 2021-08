A photo provided on 11 August 2021 by Plantaton Uruguay that shows a person planting a tree in Punta del Diablo Uruguay. EFE/Plantaton Uruguay

A photo provided on 11 August 2021 by Plantaton Uruguay that shows a woman planting a tree in the coastal village of Punta del Diablo, Uruguay. EFE/Plantaton Uruguay

Punta del Diablo, a Uruguayan coastal village where invasive trees and shrubs have fueled harmful and potentially dangerous wildfires, is looking to restore its native vegetation and natural beauty via a United Nations-backed forest recovery initiative.

Flames encroaching perilously close to people's homes, scorched public spaces and even a reduction in water quality are some of the problems facing several Uruguayan localities that can be traced to a loss of native woodlands.