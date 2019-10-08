A protester from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uyghur prisoners outside Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2018 .EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks about US-China trade negotiations outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Acehnese Muslims take part in a protest rally in support of Muslims in China, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks about US-China trade negotiations outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States added 28 Chinese entities to an export blacklist Monday, citing their role in Beijing's repression of Muslim minorities in northwest China, just days before high-level trade talks are set to resume in Washington.

The action, which the US said wasn't related to trade talks, was nonetheless likely to disturb Chinese officials already incensed over what Beijing sees as US support for an increasingly disruptive pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, according to EFE/Dow Jones. EFE-EPA