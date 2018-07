US President Donald J. Trump waves from the North Portico before departing the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jul 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States resettled 33,000 refugees in 2017, a roughly two-thirds drop from the figure of the previous year, which stood at 97,000, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees published on Thursday in a report by Pew Research Center, a US-based think tank.

The decline in refugee resettlement in the US coincided with the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House in January 2017.