A federal advisory committee within the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended the resumption of the use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Administration of that single-dose vaccine was halted last week after a rare and severe type of blood clot known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was detected in six women between the ages of 18 and 48 who had received J&J's shot.