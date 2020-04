US President Donald J. Trump participates in a news briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 24 April 2020. EFE-EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a federal agency within the legislative branch of the United States government, forecast that the country's fiscal deficit would triple to $3.7 trillion while unemployment would reach 16 percent owing to the COVID-19 crisis.