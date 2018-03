A general view of the US aircraft carrier 'USS Carl Vinson' as it is anchored at the Manila Bay, Philippines, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A handout image dated Apr. 22,2017, and issued by the US Navy on Apr. 25, 2017 showing the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson as it transits the Philippine Sea while conducting a bilateral exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. EPA-EFE FILE/MC2 Z.A. LANDERS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson Monday began a five-day visit to Vietnam, the first such US warship to anchor in a Vietnamese port since the Vietnam war.

The visit is aimed at promoting good bilateral relations along with maintaining peace, stability, security, cooperation and development in the region, according to the spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Ministry, Le Thi Thu Hang.