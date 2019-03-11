Boeing said it had no reason to issue new guidelines to operators who have bought its 737 MAX airliner after one crashed in Ethiopia, prompting China to ground the country's entire fleet of that model, the aircraft manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight traveling from Addis Ababa to Nairobi in Kenya crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday, killing all 157 occupants an airline spokesperson confirmed, making it the second 737 MAX 8 to crash in similar circumstances within five months.