A Soldier of the People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia stands next to a US eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles, near al-Ghanamya village, al-Darbasiyah town at the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, Apr. 29, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF RABIE YOUSSEF

Scores of fighters loyal to the Syrian government were killed by United States-led airstrikes in eastern Syria after they launched an attack on a Syrian Kurdish militia headquarters where US Army advisors were based, officials said Thursday.

Syrian state news announced the losses in the pro-regime ranks, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, tallied an unofficial death toll at around 45 following the aerial bombardment late Wednesday which struck positions on the eastern banks of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zour, the Syrian government's current line of contact with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces Kurdish militias.