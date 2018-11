Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe make an energy and communications statement at APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

China's President Xi Jinping leaves APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern and United States Vice President Mike Pence make an energy and communications statement at APEC Haus during the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United States, New Zealand and Japan on Sunday announced a joint partnership to boost availability of electricity in Papua New Guinea during the ongoing Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Currently, only around 13% of its population have reliable access to electricity and the partnership hopes to help Papua New Guinea achieve its goal of connecting 70% of its population to electricity by 2030.