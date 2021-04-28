A family tries to cross the Rio Grande to the United States, at the border in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, 05 April 2021 (issued 08 April 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Torres

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan's investment in child care in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on 15 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Andrew Harrer / POOL

The United States will grant $310 million in aid to "meet the immediate needs" of migrants, refugees and displaced people in Central America, in an attempt to contain an influx of arrivals at its southern border, the state department announced Tuesday.

The aid promised by Vice President Kamala Harris will be distributed during a virtual meeting on Monday with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei and is part of her plan to tackle the root causes of migration to the US, a mission commissioned by President Joe Biden in March. EFE