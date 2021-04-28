The United States will grant $310 million in aid to "meet the immediate needs" of migrants, refugees and displaced people in Central America, in an attempt to contain an influx of arrivals at its southern border, the state department announced Tuesday.
The aid promised by Vice President Kamala Harris will be distributed during a virtual meeting on Monday with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei and is part of her plan to tackle the root causes of migration to the US, a mission commissioned by President Joe Biden in March. EFE