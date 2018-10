A young demonstrator holds a sign which says 'ABC not NRA' during a rally calling for stronger gun control in the United States at the Museumsquare in the centre of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOEN VAN WEEL

A man holds a sign depicting US President Donald J. Trump being controlled by the NRA, outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue during March For Our Lives in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States approved the allocation of more than $70 million in grant funding to bolster security in schools to counter mass shootings, the US Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday.

The funds aim to "bolster school security, educate and train students and faculty, and support law enforcement officers and first responders who arrive on the scene of a school violence incident."