Gordon Sondland, the United States's ambassador to the European Union, appears before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill during the House impeachment inquiry hearings, in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills/POOL

The United States's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, arrives for his testimony during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The United States' ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is sworn in during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The United States' ambassador to the European Union testified here Wednesday in an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives that President Donald Trump directed his personal attorney to pursue a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Gordon Sondland said that Trump's attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election and the Democratic National Committee's server, as well as of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, where the son of former US Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, had served as a board member.