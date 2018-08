El Salvador Foreign Minister Carlos Castaneda (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) stand for the national anthem of El Salvador during a signing ceremony to establish diplomatic ties with China at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez (L) wave to the cameras at the Presidential Residence in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The national flags of Honduras (L) and Taiwan (R) fly side by side in front of the Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, Jul. 2, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CHANG

The United States told Honduras Friday that countries seeking to establish or expand relations with China could end up disappointed.

The warning comes after El Salvador decided earlier this week to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which the Chinese government considers a rebel province.