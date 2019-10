Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) presents a letter from Xi Jinping to US President Donald Trump during a meeting on trade negotiations in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (L) leans over to say something to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the media during a meeting on trade negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States and China have concluded a "very substantial phase-one deal" for a truce in the trade war that has raged between the world's two largest economies for more than a year, President Donald Trump said Friday.

"We've come to a deal pretty much, subject to getting it written," he said in the White House Oval Office, where he was joined by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and other senior officials of both governments.