US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C-L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He as US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) looks on with Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan (R) after a group photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, on July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN /POOL

US and Chinese trade delegates, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (7-L), US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C-L) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (C-R), pose for a group photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, on July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN /POOL

(L-R) US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer gestures toward US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he chats with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He before a group photo at the Xijiao Conference Center in Shanghai, China, on July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NG HAN GUAN /POOL

The US government said Wednesday that "the Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports" in the latest round of trade negotiations, which will resume in Washington in September.

A team led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent Tuesday and Wednesday negotiating in Shanghai with a high-level Chinese delegation headed by Vice Premier Liu He.