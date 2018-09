President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House on Sept. 20, 2018, en route for Nevada and Missouri to head campaign rallies. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

National Security Advisor John Bolton delivers a speech before at a Federalist Society luncheon in Washington, DC, on 10 September 2018.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a new directive designed to protect the US from cyberattacks that places the emphasis on "offensive operations" to dissuade adversaries from attacking US infrastructure.

The strategy identifies Russia, China, Iran and North Korea as Washington's main rivals.