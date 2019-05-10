An oil tanker of PDVSA, Venezuela's state oil company, enters Havana Harbor on May 10, 2019; the United States imposed sanctions Friday on two independent shipping companies and two of their oil tankers in order to punish the transport of crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

An oil tanker of PDVSA, Venezuela's state oil company, enters Havana Harbor on May 10, 2019; the United States imposed sanctions Friday on two independent shipping companies and two of their oil tankers in order to punish the transport of crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The United States imposed sanctions Friday on two companies and two of their oil tankers in order to punish the transport of crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba, and threatened with new restrictions those operating in the defense and intelligence sectors of the South American country.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department described its sanctions as "a direct response to Sebin's (Bolivarian Intelligence Service's) illegal arrest of National Assembly members," two days after the vice president of that chamber, Edgar Zambrano, was taken into custody.