US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton (shown here), delivers a speech on April 17, 2019, to Cuban exiles belonging to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506 in Miami. EFE-EPA/ Cristobal Herrera

The United States government will impose new sanctions on the Venezuelan Central Bank, which is the institution that is "keeping (President Nicolas) Maduro in power," US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Wednesday in Miami.

At a luncheon with Cuban exiles belonging to the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association-Brigade 2506, Bolton said that, on behalf of the administration, he was "pleased to announce new sanctions against the Central Bank of Venezuela to restrict US transactions with this bank and prohibit its access to US dollars."