USA DREAMERS DACA:MAN13. Los Angeles (United States), 03/02/2018.- A protester holds a sign that reads 'Fighting for more than just a Dream' as he joined Dreamers and hundreds of demonstrators calling for DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) protection and protesting against US President Donald Trump in a national day of action outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, USA, 03 February 2018. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/FILEMIKE NELSON

A US federal appeals court rebuffed the administration of President Donald Trump on Thursday by keeping in force the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects undocumented immigrant youth from deportation.

The ruling by a panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, represents a blow to the administration, which had appealed against an injunction blocking Trump from ending DACA.