Journalists film an AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-Kuo, commonly known as the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), during the visit of the president of Taiwan (not pictured) in Penghu, Taiwan, 30 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese Air Force personnel stand next to an AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-Kuo, commonly known as the Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF), during the visit of the president of Taiwan (not pictured) in Penghu, Taiwan, 30 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (C) walks next to Navy officers during her visit to Penghu, Taiwan, 30 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The United States on Friday approved potential arms sales to Taiwan worth $1.1 billion amid escalating tensions between Taipei and Washington with Beijing.

The package includes 60 Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles worth $355 million, 100 Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles at $85.6 million, as well as logistics support for Taiwan’s radar surveillance program worth $665.4 million, according to the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency.