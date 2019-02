Pope Francis arrives during the opening of a global child protection summit day 2 for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, 21 February 2019. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

A summit on sexual abuse within the Catholic Church on Friday turned to the topic of holding clergy accountable for not speaking up on the issue, with a United States archdiocese saying parents of victims could not understand it.

Archdiocese of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich, spoke in front of the 190 leaders of the Church, among them 114 representatives of Episcopal conferences around the world, gathered in the Vatican for a four-day summit aimed at tackling abuse of minors by clergy.