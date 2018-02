US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson holds a joint press conference with Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (not pictured) in Buenos Aires on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/David Fernandez

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (center) and Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (below) arrive at the Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ David Fernandez

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (C-R) and Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie (C-L) arrive at the Foreign Ministry in Buenos Aires on Feb. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ David Fernandez

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Argentine counterpart, Jorge Faurie, on Sunday here announced that they are studying imposing oil sale restrictions on Caracas to pressure President Nicolas Maduro and return Venezuela to a "constitutional regime."

At a joint press conference with Faurie, Tillerson said that authorities were considering the consequences for the Venezuelan people of such a move, but not doing anything would be to ask the Venezuelan people to continue suffering.