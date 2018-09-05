The United States has defended in court on Wednesday its continued use of an airbase on an island in the Indian Ocean that had been a British colony but which the government of the United Kingdom handed over to the US for the construction of a strategically important military base.

The UK had in 1965 paid the island nation of Mauritius for the Chagos Islands, from which they then proceeded to evict some 2,000 residents to make way for the construction of a vast US base on the largest island, Diego Garcia.