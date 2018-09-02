Outgoing US Army General John Nicholson (L) hands over a NATO flag to incoming USArmy General Austin Miller (C) during the change of command event, at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Outgoing US Army General John Nicholson (C) listens to a speech as he hands over a NATO flag to incoming US Army General Austin Miller (R) during the change of command event, at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR