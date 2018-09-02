The Nato-led operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan changed command on Sunday in a ceremony in Kabul.
United States Army General Austin Scott Miller took over the command of allied troops in Afghanistan from General John "Mick" Nicholson.
Outgoing US Army General John Nicholson (L) hands over a NATO flag to incoming USArmy General Austin Miller (C) during the change of command event, at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
Outgoing US Army General John Nicholson (C) listens to a speech as he hands over a NATO flag to incoming US Army General Austin Miller (R) during the change of command event, at Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR
