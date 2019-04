US authorities display photographs of terror suspect Mark Steven Domingo during a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

FBI Special Agent Ryan Young, flanked by US Attorney Nick Hanna (L) and Los Angeles police chief Michel Moore, briefs reporters in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29. EFE-EPA/Etienne Laurent

A former US Army soldier who fought in Afghanistan was arrested last week as he plotted to set off a bomb at a public event in California, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Mark Steven Domingo, a 26-year-old resident of Reseda, California, was taken into custody Friday as part of an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, the department said in a statement.