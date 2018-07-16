Photo of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, head of the Justice Department, which announced on Monday that a Russian woman has been arrested in Washington on charges of being an unregistered foreign agent for the Kremlin. EFE-EPA/File

A Russian woman was arrested in Washington on charges of being an unregistered foreign agent for the Kremlin, the US Justice Department announced Monday.

Maria Butina was taken into custody Sunday in the US capital, the government said.