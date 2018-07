Subjects (in red) pose for contemporary New York artist Spencer Tunick, as he photographs nude Melburnians for his latest piece, 'Return of the Nude', for part of Chapel Street Prahran's Provocare festival in Melbourne, Australia, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PENNY STEPHENS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Under gloomy winter skies, a Melbourne rooftop carpark was turned into a bright sea of red on Monday for a photo shoot by New York artist Spencer Tunick, famous for his photographs of hundreds of nude bodies intersecting with urban environments and rural landscapes around the world.

Run in two groups over two days, the human installation "Return of the Nude" is part of the Provocare Festival of the Arts, running until Jul. 15 on the city's famous Chapel Street.