US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (2-L) and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya (2-R) attend their meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (C) inspects an honor guard ahead of a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya (not pictured) at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (L) and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya (R) shake hands prior to their meeting at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENE HOSHIKO / POOL

The United States’ defense secretary on Wednesday asked Japan to join a naval coalition that the US is trying to set up in the Persian Gulf to escort tankers amid tensions with Iran, a Japanese official said.

Mark Esper conveyed the request to the Japanese government during his meetings in Tokyo with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya.