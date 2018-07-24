Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne (l), Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (c) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r) hold a press conference at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, on July 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tony Avelar

The US government asked the North Korean regime to allow observers to witness the dismantling of the Sohae missile testing base, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

When reporters at a joint news conference with Defense Secretary James Mattis and their Australian counterparts in Palo Alto, California, asked Pompeo what further steps were needed by North Korea, the secretary of state said that "They need to completely, fully denuclearize. That's the steps that Chairman Kim committed to."