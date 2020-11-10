The United States’ attorney general, William Barr, authorized federal prosecutors on Monday to investigate allegations of voting irregularities in last week’s presidential election, despite lack of evidence and even though the results have not yet been certified.
With the authorization, Barr put federal prosecutors essentially at the service of President Donald Trump, who has not recognized his defeat in last week's elections against president-elect Joe Biden and peddles unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. EFE-EPA