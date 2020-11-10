US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks as US Attorney General William Barr listens during a discussion with State Attorneys General on Protecting Consumers from Social Media Abuses in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump listens to Attorney General William Barr speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House after receiving a briefing from law enforcement on 'Keeping American Communities Safe: The Takedown of Key MS-13 Criminal Leaders' in Washington DC, USA, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Anna Moneymaker

US Attorney General William P. Barr reports on the federal government's crime fighting initiative Operation Legend at the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 22 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

The United States’ attorney general, William Barr, authorized federal prosecutors on Monday to investigate allegations of voting irregularities in last week’s presidential election, despite lack of evidence and even though the results have not yet been certified.

With the authorization, Barr put federal prosecutors essentially at the service of President Donald Trump, who has not recognized his defeat in last week's elections against president-elect Joe Biden and peddles unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. EFE-EPA