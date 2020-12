US President Donald J. Trump (L) speaks during a discussion with State Attorneys General on Protecting Consumers from Social Media Abuses in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Oliver Contreras / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump listens to Attorney General William Barr speak to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House after receiving a briefing from law enforcement on 'Keeping American Communities Safe: The Takedown of Key MS-13 Criminal Leaders' in Washington DC, USA, 15 July 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Anna Moneymaker

United States Attorney General William Barr meets with members of the St. Louis Police Department in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, 15 October 2020 (reissued 15 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/Jeff Roberson / POOL

United States Attorney General William Barr will step down before Christmas, as announced in a letter published by outgoing president Donald Trump Monday.

Barr's term was due to end along with the president's on Jan. 20, but the longtime ally of Trump has recently gone against the leader's claims of electoral fraud. EFE-EPA