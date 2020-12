The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department provided this photo of the aftermath of an explosion in the city's entertainment district on Friday, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NMPD

The Nashville Fire Department provided this photo of the aftermath of an explosion in the city's entertainment district on Friday, 25 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NFD

Three people suffered non-critical injuries Friday in an "intentional" explosion in the entertainment district of Nashville, a city of nearly 700,000 people in the south-central United States, authorities said.

"We know of no other imminent danger to the city at this point," Nashville Metropolitan Police Department (NMPD) spokesman Don Aaron told a press conference at mid-day, describing the ongoing deployment of bomb-sniffing dogs was simply a precaution.